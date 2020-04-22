|
Spiros Hoidas, age 82, formerly of Rizes, Arcadia,Greece. Preceded in death by his wife, Fotini (nee Hrysikos). Loving father of Angela (Michael) Maglaris, Christianna (Richard) Howard and Georgia (John) Pontikes; dear son of the late John and Angela Hoidas; fond son-in-law of the late George and Christina Hrysikos. Proud Pappou of Stephanie, Zoe and Spiros Maglaris, Anna and Terry Howard, and Marianna and Charlie Pontikes; brother of the late George (Afrosini) Hoidas, the late Dimitrios (Dina) Hoidas, Christina (Paminondas) Mandronis and Tasia (the late George) Maglaris; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many here and in Greece.
Spiro arrived to America in the early '60s for a better life with only a few dollars in his pocket. He embraced this country while supporting his Greek community here and back home. Spiro was a successful restauranteur for over fifty years, most notably as the co-owner of the Blue Angel Restaurant. He worked tirelessly to model a strong work ethic and instilled the core values that his children live by today - integrity, humility and philotimo. Spiro enjoyed spending time in his garden, watching cowboy movies, attending his grandchildren's activities and cheering on the Blackhawks. Spiro will be missed by many.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the funeral and burial services will be private.
Kindly omit flowers, memorial donations to the Hellenic American Academy in Deerfield, IL. appreciated https://hellenicamericanacademy.org/ways-you-can-help. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020