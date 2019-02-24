|
Sister Agnes Kelly, O.S.B., devoted daughter of the late William V. and Ada Mae (nee Johnson) Kelly. Dear sister of Patricia Kelly Sacco and the late William Kelly. Beloved aunt of 6 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces and nephews. Devoted member of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago since 1942. Family and friends will gather at St. Scholastica, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago on Monday, Feb 25th for visitation from 3pm until time of the Mass of the Resurrection at 5pm. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Sr. Agnes' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019