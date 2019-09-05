|
Sr. Andrew Donahue, C.R., Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Resurrection died September 2 at Resurrection Life Center. Loving daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Peyton) Donahue. Survived by her sister, Sister Emmanuel Joseph (Geraldine) Donahue, LSP. Preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond, Daniel, Patrick and James; and sisters, Patricia and Mary Ann. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Elementary and high school teacher and librarian for many years. Visitation Saturday, Sept. 7, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, followed by Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Sisters of the Resurrection's Retirement Fund appreciated. (773)736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019