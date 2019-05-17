Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. OSM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Bridie Kelly OSM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sr. Bridie Kelly OSM Obituary
Sr. Bridie Kelly OSM age 88 of Wheeling. Beloved sister of Kathleen (late Jack) Shanley, Mary (Bill) Duggan, Nora (late John) Doherty, Margaret (John) Callaghan and the late Frank (Mary) Kelly and Tom (Eileen) Kelly. Fond aunt and cousin of many. Survived by the Servants of Mary. She retired from St. Domitilla Catholic School, Hillside, IL after many faithful years of service.Visitation Saturday 9:00 am followed by an 11:00 am Life Celebration Mass at the Addolorata Villa Chapel, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Addolorata Villa will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.