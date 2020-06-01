Sr. Joyce Hoben
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Joyce Hoben (formerly Sr. Mary Raphael), a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, died peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 91, in the 72nd year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and several generations of nieces and nephews. Her parents and her siblings Lois McGary, Shirley Hughes, John, Rose, Kathleen, and William Hoben preceded her in death. Sister's ministries included Catholic education as a teacher and administrator, congregational leadership, and canon law. She served in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, and Chicago, Illinois. After her retirement Sr. Joyce served in the ministry of prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Because of the Covid 19 quarantine, a Memorial Mass will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved