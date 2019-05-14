|
Sister Mary Christella Butrymowicz, C.S.S.F. Died May 11, 2019 in Our Lady of the Angels Convent, Chicago, IL. Beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 73 years. Beloved daughter of the late John and the late Margaret. Beloved sister of John (the late Dorothy), the late Ann (the late Thaddeus) Sekora, and the late Frank (LaVerne). Many nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Mother of Good Counsel Convent, 3800 West Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation. Commendation will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 3800 West Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659, would be appreciated. INFO Thomas K. Moore 847-395-4000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019