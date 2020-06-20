Stanilawa Jeznacka-Kulbida

Stanislawa (Stella) Jeznacka-Kulbida



1927- 2020



Stella passed away on June 17, 2020 at her home in Palm Coast, surrounded by her family – her daughter Ewa and son-in-law, George.



Stella was born in Warsaw, Poland, where she made a career as a nurse, wife, and mother. She is survived by her daughter Ewa and her grandson Evan Oskierko-Jeznacki.



For all family and friends who wish to celebrate the strong, compassionate, hardworking, generous life of Stella please dedicate a prayer.





