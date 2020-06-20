Stanilawa Jeznacka-Kulbida
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanilawa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanislawa (Stella) Jeznacka-Kulbida

1927- 2020

Stella passed away on June 17, 2020 at her home in Palm Coast, surrounded by her family – her daughter Ewa and son-in-law, George.

Stella was born in Warsaw, Poland, where she made a career as a nurse, wife, and mother. She is survived by her daughter Ewa and her grandson Evan Oskierko-Jeznacki.

For all family and friends who wish to celebrate the strong, compassionate, hardworking, generous life of Stella please dedicate a prayer.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved