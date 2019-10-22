|
Stanislawa "Stella" Kobialko, age 83, of Chicago passed away October 20, 2019. Loving wife of the late Luke (Lukasz); dear mother of Joanne (Larry) Cavender, Bernadette Kobialko, and Julie (Rob) Wheeler; proud grandmother of Brianna, Erin, Brandon, Josilyn and Everett. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Avenue, Chicago. Prayers at the funeral home Friday 9:15 am proceeding to St. Ladislaus Church. Mass 10 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info: (773) 545-5420 or
