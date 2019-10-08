Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Stanislawa Macanowicz


1931 - 2019
Stanislawa Macanowicz Obituary
Stanislawa Macanowicz (nee Orkisz), age 88. Beloved wife of the late Tadeusz Macanowicz. Loving mother of Chester (Kim), John (Elizabeth), Diane (Jim) Petersen, Jim (Anna) and the late Zdzisia. Cherished grandmother of Lisa (Rich), Tessie, Neeshia, James (Allie), Jonathan, Nikolaus, Kristoff, Darek (Sarah), Kaitlin, Emily and Adam. Dear sister of the late Stanislaw, Marysia, and Wojtek. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Saturday, October 12 at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. John Brebeuf Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Stanislawa found children to be special and would want in lieu of flowers, memorials to or www.stjude.org/. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019
