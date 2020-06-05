Stanislawa Malinowska nee Hiszczynska, 91- Beloved wife of the late Zdzislaw; Devoted and cherished mother of Krystyna (Norio) Shioura; Dearest daughter of the late Pawel and Maria nee Madrzak. Lying-in-State Friday, June 5, 2020 at Holy Trinity Mission Church 1118 N. Noble St., Chicago, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info.773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.