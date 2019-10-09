Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon-Goglin Kaminski Funeral Home
5935 W. Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-237-4404
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home
5935 W. Belmont Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home
5935 W. Belmont Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church
5352 W. Belden Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanislawa Mistal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanislawa Mistal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanislawa Mistal Obituary
Stanislawa Mistal, age 87, passed away on October 7, 2019. Loving mom of Krystyna (the late Anatol) Gluzerman, William (Mary Jo) Mistal and the late Ted (Krystyna) Mistal. Dear grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 13. Visitation, Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00-8:00PM at Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home, 5935 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, October 11, 2019 9:00AM Prayers and procession to begin from the funeral home to Saint Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church, 5352 W. Belden Ave., Chicago, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Interment, Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. For more info 773-237-4404 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanislawa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheldon-Goglin Kaminski Funeral Home
Download Now