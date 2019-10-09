|
|
Stanislawa Mistal, age 87, passed away on October 7, 2019. Loving mom of Krystyna (the late Anatol) Gluzerman, William (Mary Jo) Mistal and the late Ted (Krystyna) Mistal. Dear grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 13. Visitation, Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00-8:00PM at Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home, 5935 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, October 11, 2019 9:00AM Prayers and procession to begin from the funeral home to Saint Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church, 5352 W. Belden Ave., Chicago, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Interment, Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. For more info 773-237-4404 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019