Stanley A. Skalski, age 90, of Homewood. Veteran United States Marine Corps. Beloved husband of Margaret R. Brabec-Skalski nee Haeflinger. Preceded in death by his siblings, Marge Cygan, Irene Skalski, Millie (late Jack) Neistat and Dorothy (late George) McArdle. Dear uncle of Mark, Rick and Greg Neistat and George McArdle. Step-Father of Thomas E. (Mary Ellen) Brabec, John F. (Anne) Brabec, Catherine Perlick and Connie Brabec. Cherished grandfather of Keith (Hope), Amy, Mark, Sara (Patrick) and Maureen Brabec, Benjamin Klaric, Olivia (Kim), Jeff (Erin) Perlick and Lauren (Monica) Dionne, Edward and Matthew Kepes and Conor and Bridget Foy. Visitation Saturday April 13, from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 11:30 am at the St. Kieran Church 724 W. 195th St. in Chicago Heights. Inurnment and Military Honors on Tuesday April 16 at 11am at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019