COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:15 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Stanley A. Thompson Obituary
Stanley Thompson, 92; WWII Army Veteran; beloved husband of the late Edwina M., nee Zielinski, loving father of Danny (Trudy) Thompson, Darlene Thompson, Susan (William) Clark, Thomas (Sarah) Thompson and Jody (Eric) Weis. Cherished grandfather of Scott, Michael A., Kevin, Christine, Jennifer, Robert, Brian, Katherine, Anthony, Michael R., Justin and Ryan. Great-grandfather of 16. Dear friend of many. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Funeral Saturday, November 2, starting with prayers at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home, processing to St. John Brebeuf Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery. Proud member of AL Post #134 (Morton Grove). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077, are appreciated in Stanley's memory. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
