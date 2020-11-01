(12-10-1939 to 10-28-2020)



With heavy hearts, we share that Sandy Walton, 80, passed away suddenly on October 28, 2020. Sandy was a friend to many, an adept raconteur, dedicated to community-service, a passionate traveler, movie connoisseur, and most importantly a family man who loved making his children and grandchildren laugh.



Sandy grew up in Clarendon Hills, IL and graduated from Hinsdale High School where he met the love of his life, Karen (Kayser) Walton. A man of diverse talents, he starred in the senior class play and was an All-Conference Varsity football lineman; many of his teammates remained lifelong friends.



The years he spent earning his bachelor and law degrees at his beloved Washington & Lee University provided endless material for rollicking stories. He was convinced his fraternity chapter was the inspiration for "Animal House".



A born entertainer with an irreverent sense of humor, Sandy was a hardworking and accomplished litigator who became a partner at Winston & Strawn and then Seyfarth Shaw LLP. He was also deeply involved with his community. He served as a Hinsdale Village Trustee, and was twice elected president of the Hinsdale Historical Society -- spearheading the purchase of Immanuel Hall and helping to preserve the Zook Home and Studio. He joined with a group of concerned citizens in protecting Katherine Legge Memorial Park from development and spent many years on the board of the Hinsdale Central Foundation. He also remained deeply involved in the W & L Alumni Association and relished his year leading it as President.



Sandy was a "desultory and eclectic", as he called himself, reader, who prepared yearly summaries for his family and friends of the books he voraciously read. Among the other joys of his life were his Czech heritage, the Chicago Bears, the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, and -- after bravely conquering his fear of flying -- world travels. He and Karen travelled to all 50 states and 50 countries.



He was enchanted by and treasured his multi-talented wife, and was a devoted and generous father to Kathy, Anne & Alex. Sandy was very proud of and doted on his grandchildren Sam Lombardo, Charlie, Luke & Jack Randall, and Julia, Emma, Sophia & William Walton. He cherished his warm relationships with his sons-in-law, Leigh Randall and Ali Allabadi, and enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with his surviving younger brother Jon.



We are so grateful to have been given the chance to have him in our lives. He was astute, adventurous, generous, handsome, humorous, firm, and committed. His huge presence will be deeply missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Emily, and his brother Christopher.



The family is planning a celebration of Sandy's life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Hinsdale Historical Society, P.O. Box 336, Hinsdale, IL 60522.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store