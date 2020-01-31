Home

Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snows Church
Stanley A. Wasielewski

Stanley A. Wasielewski Obituary
Stanley A. Wasielewski, age 78. U.S. Army veteran.

Cherished husband of the late Dorothy (nee Sidor). Beloved brother in law of Melanie Kappeler and the late Geraldine Sidor, C.P.D. Treasured uncle of Pauline (Craig) Wantuck and David (Rosario) Kappeler. Loving great uncle of many. Retired chemist from Owens Corning/Trumbull Asphalt. In retirement, Stanley worked for Standard Parking.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 8 a.m. until time of funeral prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave.

(Corner of Lorel) processing to Our Lady of the Snows Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
