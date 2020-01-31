|
Stanley A. Wasielewski, age 78. U.S. Army veteran.
Cherished husband of the late Dorothy (nee Sidor). Beloved brother in law of Melanie Kappeler and the late Geraldine Sidor, C.P.D. Treasured uncle of Pauline (Craig) Wantuck and David (Rosario) Kappeler. Loving great uncle of many. Retired chemist from Owens Corning/Trumbull Asphalt. In retirement, Stanley worked for Standard Parking.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 8 a.m. until time of funeral prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave.
(Corner of Lorel) processing to Our Lady of the Snows Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020