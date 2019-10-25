Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Stanley Allan Schrero

Stanley Allan Schrero Obituary
Stanley Allan Schrero, 92. the adored husband of the late Paula; loving father of Charles Gross, Margie (Alex) Georgopulos, Marty (Jamie) Schrero and Lisa (Kipp) Schrage; loving father-in-law of Beth Palzet; devoted grandfather of David, John, Nicole, Marisa, Michael, Amanda, Lauren, Yale, William, Matthew, Tyler and Stephen; Great-grandfather of 15. A talented artist and music lover who studied at the Art Institute of Chicago starting when he was 12 years old. Gastronomic chef supreme, fiery liberal spirit, dog lover, martini lover. Private interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Nora Project (thenoraproject.ngo). Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
