|
|
Stanley B Quinn Sr, age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL formerly of Elk Grove Village from 1959 to 1997, died Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Sunrise of Naperville North, Naperville, IL. He was born July 24,1930 in Quincy, IL. Dr Quinn had a BS degree from Quincy University, a MS degree from Southern Illinois University and a PhD in Industrial Psychology from The University of Wisconsin. He was a founding member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Elk Grove Village, lL where he served on the finance committee and as a youth group leader. Stan is presently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lisle, IL. Stan is survived by his children Sheila (Tom) Cox of Cornelius, NC and Diane (Russ) Erickson of Naperville, IL. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew (Melissa) Erickson, Ashlyn (Tim) LaBud and Delaney Erickson; John "Jack", Charles and Emma Quinn; Sean and Mary Kate Quinn; and, daughter-in-laws Kelly and Paula Quinn. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn and his sons Stanley Jr. and Christopher. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Monday December 23rd, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1101 Kimberly Way, Lisle, IL. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday December 22nd, 2019 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St Naperville, from 3:00-8:00pm and Monday December 23rd, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, from 9:00-10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019