Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1101 Kimberly Way
Lisle, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1101 Kimberly Way
Lisle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley B. Quinn Sr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley B. Quinn Sr. Obituary
Stanley B Quinn Sr, age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL formerly of Elk Grove Village from 1959 to 1997, died Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Sunrise of Naperville North, Naperville, IL. He was born July 24,1930 in Quincy, IL. Dr Quinn had a BS degree from Quincy University, a MS degree from Southern Illinois University and a PhD in Industrial Psychology from The University of Wisconsin. He was a founding member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Elk Grove Village, lL where he served on the finance committee and as a youth group leader. Stan is presently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lisle, IL. Stan is survived by his children Sheila (Tom) Cox of Cornelius, NC and Diane (Russ) Erickson of Naperville, IL. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew (Melissa) Erickson, Ashlyn (Tim) LaBud and Delaney Erickson; John "Jack", Charles and Emma Quinn; Sean and Mary Kate Quinn; and, daughter-in-laws Kelly and Paula Quinn. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn and his sons Stanley Jr. and Christopher. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Monday December 23rd, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1101 Kimberly Way, Lisle, IL. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday December 22nd, 2019 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St Naperville, from 3:00-8:00pm and Monday December 23rd, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, from 9:00-10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -