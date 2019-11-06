Home

Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
700 S. Meier,
Mt. Prospect., IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
700 S. Meier,
Mt. Prospect., IL
Stanley D. Adamczyk, age 77; beloved husband of Rita; loving father of Daniel (Jamie), Joseph (Jaylene) and the late Christopher; proud grandfather of Ava, Jack, Abby, Luke, Emily, Grace and Kaitlyn; also survived by many loving cousins. Visitation Thur., Nov. 7, 2019, 5-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Visitation Fri., 9 AM until mass at 10 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 700 S. Meier, Mt. Prospect. Interment private. Stanley was a registered pharmacist starting his career at Gapinski Pharmacy in Chicago. He served the community there and in the northwest suburbs for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Worldwide Wildlife Federation appreciated. 847/394-2336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
