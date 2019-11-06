|
Stanley D. Adamczyk, age 77; beloved husband of Rita; loving father of Daniel (Jamie), Joseph (Jaylene) and the late Christopher; proud grandfather of Ava, Jack, Abby, Luke, Emily, Grace and Kaitlyn; also survived by many loving cousins. Visitation Thur., Nov. 7, 2019, 5-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Visitation Fri., 9 AM until mass at 10 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 700 S. Meier, Mt. Prospect. Interment private. Stanley was a registered pharmacist starting his career at Gapinski Pharmacy in Chicago. He served the community there and in the northwest suburbs for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Worldwide Wildlife Federation appreciated. 847/394-2336.
