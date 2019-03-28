Stanley D. Anderson, 90, of Lewisburg, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Riverwoods, Lewisburg, PA.He was born October 4, 1928 in Lake Forest, IL to the late Stanley D. Anderson Sr. and Jane McDonald Anderson. Following his mother's death, he was adopted by his late step mother, Margaret Anderson. Stanley is survived by his loving sister, Sara Jane (Sally) Anderson, step-brother John Mudge Sr. and Sidney, step-niece Margo Mudge and John Williams, and step-nephew John (Jack) Mudge and an endless list of friends. Stanley, a graduate of Lake Forest Academy in 1947, went on to Trinity College where he graduated in 1951. He also proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was the writer and editor of the Appeal Securities Act Handbook, a congressional journal on fiscal policy and also for the Command Proxy Rule Book. Stan(Snoopy) had a love for the Peanuts comic strip. He always had a great story or strange joke, some were from the many times he traveled the world. A historian on many levels, his favorite was railroading. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. in the Creative Arts Room at Riverwoods, 130 Magnolia Dr., Lewisburg, PA. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary