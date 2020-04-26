|
Stanley D. Giffin, age 87; beloved husband of the late Betty, nee Nathan; loving father of Paula (Daniel) Sabin, Mark Giffin, Brian (Angie) Giffin, and the late Ronald Giffin; devoted grandfather of Jonathan and Noah Sabin, and Sarah and Micah Giffin; dear brother of the late Rabbi Erwin (Mindy) Giffin. Stanley was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather; a tireless advocate for the mentally ill, and the State of Illinois President of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill. A private graveside service will be held. Contributions may be made to the Alliance for the Mentally Ill, www.namichicago.org. Participation via Zoom will be extended by invitation only. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020