Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Giffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley D. Giffin

Add a Memory
Stanley D. Giffin Obituary
Stanley D. Giffin, age 87; beloved husband of the late Betty, nee Nathan; loving father of Paula (Daniel) Sabin, Mark Giffin, Brian (Angie) Giffin, and the late Ronald Giffin; devoted grandfather of Jonathan and Noah Sabin, and Sarah and Micah Giffin; dear brother of the late Rabbi Erwin (Mindy) Giffin. Stanley was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather; a tireless advocate for the mentally ill, and the State of Illinois President of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill. A private graveside service will be held. Contributions may be made to the Alliance for the Mentally Ill, www.namichicago.org. Participation via Zoom will be extended by invitation only. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more