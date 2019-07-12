|
|
Stanley Desort Loula, age 85, of Western Springs. Beloved husband of Lois Loula for a wonderful 59 years. Loving father of John Stanley Loula. Dear brother of Franklin (Christine) Loula. Stanley was an attorney, Mason, Rotarian for 60 years, active with the Cermak Road Business Association for many years, and the President of the Board of Tabor Hill Retirement Home. Visitation 4 to 8pm Sunday, July 14th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where visitation will continue from 11am until time of Funeral Service 12pm Monday, July 15th. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019