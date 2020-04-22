|
|
Stanley F. Kaplan of Northbrook, IL passed away in his sleep on April 19th, 2020; he was 82. An adored and devoted husband for 18 wonderful years to Israela; loving father of Kimberlee (Joe) Axelrod, Sean Kaplan (Colleen), Kari Kaplan and the late Scott Kaplan; caring step-father of Leigh Morris, Lloyd (Madeline) Morris and Lauren (Brian) Goldberg; adoring and loving Grandpa/Papa to Brett, Blake and Bradley Kaplan, Natalie, Emma and Chloe Axelrod, Samuel and Danielle Morris, Morgan and Alex Goldberg, Jasper Jett Kaplan; loving brother of Zona (Bruce) Miller, and uncle to Erica (Michael) Fishman and Matt (Kelly) Miller; cousin and treasured friend of Richard Ballis, canasta pal and dear friend to Bruce Goldberg. Stanley was a graduate of Senn High School, the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he was member of the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity, and Northwestern University Law School. He was a family law attorney with 55 years of private practice and became and remained a trusted friend and confidant to his many clients and anyone he met. Known to his peers as 'Stan the Man', he was charismatic, generous, empathetic, and well-liked by all. He loved being with his friends and family, laying endlessly in the sun, petting anyone's dog, and his extra cold, extra dirty martini with regular olives. A lifelong Chicago sports fan, his personal highlights were taking his children and grandchildren to Bears, Cubs and Bulls games. Stan took joy in facetiming with his new baby grandson, Jasper, and especially horsing around with all of his grandchildren whom he could not hear half the time. He will be sincerely missed by all. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and Shiva will be private. A celebration of life will take place as soon as we are safe to gather. Donations in his memory may be made to http://www.jamesjordanfoundation.com. For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com <http://www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020