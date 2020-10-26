Stanley Fred Helwig, Jr., age 89, of Batavia, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.
He was born December 7, 1930, to proud and loving parents, Stanley Sr. and Mildred (Swanson) Helwig.
He leaves his wife, Evelyn "Evie" Helwig; four children: Cynthia Helwig, Ted (Dawn) Helwig, Jon (Denise) Helwig and David (Nancy) Helwig; nine grandchildren: Nathan, Britta, Hanna, Fred, Neil, Erik, Nicole, Scott, and Mary; two step-grandchildren: Laurice Talbert and Denise Wise; three great-grandchildren and a family of close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Sr. and Mildred Helwig; his wife, Eleanor Helwig; and one great-grandson, Elijah Peterman.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for contributions to be sent to either North Park University or Batavia Covenant Church. Tributes may be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or at www.conleycare.com
.