Devoted husband of Margaret, for 48 years; Loving father of Amy (late Jimmy) Steele, Bobby (Angela), Maggie (Dan) Philips, and Anne Howaniec; Proud grandpa of Joey, Abby, Andrew, Eddie, Raegan, Johnny, Aiden, Owen, Olivia, and Evelyn; Beloved brother of Patricia (late Frank Mikuta) (late Frank Morrison), and Richard (JoAnn) Howaniec; Dear brother-in-law of the late Mary Fran (late Jerry) Bogdanic, Patricia (Leon) Skly, and JoAnne (Thomas) Davey; Fond uncle, cousin, and friend to many; Proud U.S. Army Veteran; Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to , would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020