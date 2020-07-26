1/1
Stanley J. Olszewski
Stanley J. Olszewski born in Chicago age 63. Born in to Eternity of natural causes July 14, 2020 in his Chicago Home. Stan was an Army Veteran and a life-long Cubs fan. Preceeded in death by his parents Walter L. and Helen V. (nee Wall) Olszewski and younger brother Steven J. (Susan M.) Olszewski. He will be missed greatly by his sister Susan R. (late William) Griswold. Proud uncle to nieces Michele (Sergio) Estrada, Kristine (Kris) Kehler, Kelly (Gary) Strathmann and nephews Adam (Ronnie) Olszewski and John Griswold. He enjoyed his great nieces Samantha and Madison Estrada; great nephews Colin and Liam Dougherty, Carter and Owen Kehler, Henry and baby-to-be Olszewski.His long-time girlfriend Ewa Tomaszuk, many cousins, friends, co-workers, and neighbors will also miss his corny jokes, great soul and big heart. He will be forever in our thoughts and never forgotten. A private service will be held for his family with a memorial to celebrate Stan's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite charity in Stan's name appreciated. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
773-685-4400
July 23, 2020
Stan was the kindest man and always welcomed everyone into Flair Tower as if it was their home, even if they were just visiting or delivering something. He was such a sweet, calm presence to come home to every day. Stan always went the extra mile and truly showed others how much he cared about them. He will be greatly missed in our community and our home and we send out deepest condolences to his family.

Annie and Joey
Friend
July 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Annick Schaeken
July 17, 2020
We moved into Flair Towers two years ago. Stan became my buddy. Id look forward to seeing him each day and the words of wisdom Stan would share with me each day. Stan truly cared for and about the residents of Flair Tower. There will never be another Stan. Im glad I was able to have him as a friend. He left us much too soon. God will take good care of our great friend Stan.
Gregg Owen
Friend
July 17, 2020
I really loved Stan. So did my dog Ramona. His quirky attitude always made me feel better. His jokes, the way he held the elevator to finish them. He looked handsome every day. He was nice to come home to. I will miss you Stan. May you Rest In Peace. Love you. My condolences to the family and friends
Kelin Suddoth
Friend
July 16, 2020
my wife and i moved into Flair Tower about 5 years ago and after living in several buildings previously downtown here,I understood how important the door staff were so I told my wife to schedule an appointment to look at the apartments at 230pm so I could meet the doorman that would be on duty when I got home everyday, it was Stan....you could tell right away that there was something different about him and that he no doubt meant business and took his job incredibly seriously,we signed our lease that day......so for the last 5 years,I had the pleasure of being greeted by Stan daily after work,as did many many residents over the years,he would always have some joke he just couldn't wait to tell you and if you had a package he would hunt you down to make sure you got it,haha and he sure loved to talk about sports,he actually helped run our Superbowl squares every year too in the building and when he won this past year I was so happy for him,we even joked about him taking a limo to work with all the cash he won.....so many great memories with a great man who became a part of our family over the years....Stan,we Love you buddy and you will never be forgotten
Mike M
Friend
July 16, 2020
Stan was always warm and kind to everyone and I'll always remember his welcoming demeanor, his cute jokes and his willingness to help. Even people who don't live at Flair, but visited on occasion were saddened to hear of his passing and remember what a kind soul he was. I'll miss being welcomed home upon returning from work, I'll miss his smile as well as chatting with him. He was more than our trusted doorman, he was also a friend. Rest in Peace, Stan. You are sorely missed.
Faten
Friend
July 16, 2020
Stan was the first friendly face to welcome my husband, Zach, and I when we moved to Chicago. We are devastated by this news. He always went out of his way to help us and we were so appreciative of him. We didn't know Stan for long, but he sure made an impact on us. We will miss seeing him around at Flair Tower. And my dog, Connor, will miss the carrots and the pets. RIP Stan.

We send our deepest condolences to Stan's family and friends.
Lauren
Friend
July 16, 2020
Stan was one of the first people I met when I moved to Flair Tower over five years ago. I quickly learned to appreciate his humor, and more importantly his big heart. He was a proud man, and a kind soul. He was there for me when I was going through a rough time. Stan always tried to put a smile on your face, and he was kind beyond belief. Even the dogs in the building benefitted from his kindness (and carrot treats). Stan did things because he wanted to, because it was his nature, and not because it was his job. We talked about photography, a hobby I encouraged him to resume, and he did. I recently learned that he was a talented wood craftsmen too. I did not fully realize this sooner, but Stan was not just a friend, he was like family. He will be missed dearly.
Yousef S.
Friend
July 16, 2020
I've lived in Flair Tower for over three years, and Stan was one of my first friends in the building. He was such a light and he impacted everyone in the building in such a positive way. I loved his jokes, his sense of humor, and his kind soul. I'll miss my daily chats with him dearly.

I'm so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Drew K
Friend
July 16, 2020
I loved seeing Stan every day in the building. He was one of my absolute favorites here. My dog refused to go upstairs until he got pets from Stan. One time I didn't have a cash tip for my delivery guy and Stan offered to pay-that's the kind of guy he was. Every resident I talk to about this is so devastated. His Flair family will miss him, and we wish his family peace during this difficult time.
Gina Gonzalez
Friend
July 16, 2020
Stan brought a smile to my face almost every day. He was so kind and thoughtful - and he loved when Zoey (my puppy) came over to say hello to him. Good doggy doggy Stan would always say while giving Zoey her much-anticipated pets. Stan and I just planned a caper involving my sister last weekend - she came to visit and I told him tons of details about her so he could act like he knew everything about her - she was caught off guard and we all had a great laugh.

I am heartbroken at Stans passing - he will be missed terribly.
Megan from Flair
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
We are so saddened by our loss of Stan. We always enjoyed our daily chats with him in the afternoons and evenings after picking up the kids when our family is together. It was always so nice to come in and out of our home and see Stan. I replay in my mind my last interactions with him on Monday, over and over, us talking about our masks, him helping me maneuver my huge double stroller through the door... Even when you said you didn't need help, he would still help, and thank God he did... He was a sweet man and made us feel at home. We miss him, his voice, his nature, his jokes.. Love you Stan. Our sincere condolences to your family. You will be missed. - The Suduls
The Suduls
July 16, 2020
Stan truly cared about his job and the people he worked with and around. He always went above and beyond. He will be truly missed.
Wes at Flair
Friend
July 16, 2020
Rest in Peace Stan. You will be missed!!
Katherine Leduc
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
Stan was an amazing man and always brought a smile to my face. He will be greatly missed and I am so sorry for your loss.

- Peter from Flair
Peter W
Friend
July 16, 2020
Stan was my co-worker i relieved him Monday night, before i started my shift he asked me if i wanted a mineral water from the vending machine i said no thanks. Stan would me sometime when he made it he would often tell me he liked me as a co-worker, he said in the beginning it was ruff (we ) he said he could tell i care about the job. It just getting to understand what was expected of each other we were after that. He will be missed now i have to get use to relieving someone else , will it be left like Stan use to leave it? I hope so. My Condolences to the
Brenda Hunt
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Stan was a great guy. he was loved by people and pets alike because of the carrots he brought. I was his coworker but also his friend. he will be missed much. love u Stan RIP
Alice Smith
Coworker
