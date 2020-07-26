my wife and i moved into Flair Tower about 5 years ago and after living in several buildings previously downtown here,I understood how important the door staff were so I told my wife to schedule an appointment to look at the apartments at 230pm so I could meet the doorman that would be on duty when I got home everyday, it was Stan....you could tell right away that there was something different about him and that he no doubt meant business and took his job incredibly seriously,we signed our lease that day......so for the last 5 years,I had the pleasure of being greeted by Stan daily after work,as did many many residents over the years,he would always have some joke he just couldn't wait to tell you and if you had a package he would hunt you down to make sure you got it,haha and he sure loved to talk about sports,he actually helped run our Superbowl squares every year too in the building and when he won this past year I was so happy for him,we even joked about him taking a limo to work with all the cash he won.....so many great memories with a great man who became a part of our family over the years....Stan,we Love you buddy and you will never be forgotten

Mike M

Friend