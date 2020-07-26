Stanley J. Olszewski born in Chicago age 63. Born in to Eternity of natural causes July 14, 2020 in his Chicago Home. Stan was an Army Veteran and a life-long Cubs fan. Preceeded in death by his parents Walter L. and Helen V. (nee Wall) Olszewski and younger brother Steven J. (Susan M.) Olszewski. He will be missed greatly by his sister Susan R. (late William) Griswold. Proud uncle to nieces Michele (Sergio) Estrada, Kristine (Kris) Kehler, Kelly (Gary) Strathmann and nephews Adam (Ronnie) Olszewski and John Griswold. He enjoyed his great nieces Samantha and Madison Estrada; great nephews Colin and Liam Dougherty, Carter and Owen Kehler, Henry and baby-to-be Olszewski.His long-time girlfriend Ewa Tomaszuk, many cousins, friends, co-workers, and neighbors will also miss his corny jokes, great soul and big heart. He will be forever in our thoughts and never forgotten. A private service will be held for his family with a memorial to celebrate Stan's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite charity
