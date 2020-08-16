1/1
Stanley J. Rempala Sr.
Stanley J. Rempala, Sr. U.S. Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Elaine; loving father of Stanley, Jr. (Jean), Steven (EvAnn), Patricia (Richard) Schumer, and Michael and Elaine (Loren) Maddox; proud grandfather of Jenessa Rempala, Meredith (Dan) Luckenbaugh, Maeghan Rempala, Jacqueline Rempala, Lindsay (Greg) Baker, and Stefanie (Piotr) Musial; dear great-grandfather of Sloan and Brooks Luckenbaugh; fond brother of Mary (the late Hank) Surleta and the late Eugene Rempala, John (Bernice) Rempala, Sophie (Joe) Kloc, and Joseph Rempala; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Service and interment private. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date for friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect, 847/394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
