Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snows Church
48th & Laramie
Chicago, IL
Stanley J. Zach


1930 - 2019
Stanley J. Zach Obituary
Stanley J. Zach, Jr., age 88. US Army veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Holman). Loving father of Amy Zach. Devoted grandfather of Briana, Walter and Christopher. Dear brother of the late Eleanor (the late James) Lindauer, the late Mildred (the late Edward) Musil, the late Ernest (the late Adeline) and the late Rosalie Zach. Fond uncle of many. Member of American Legion Post # 687, Our Lady of the Snows Seniors, Vittum Park Civic League and R.R. Donnelley – Lakeside Press Retirement Club. Funeral Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel) to Our Lady of the Snows Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 p.m.

773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019
