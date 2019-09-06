|
|
Stanley Joseph Dvorak, age 90, of Brookfield, Illinois passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Anita Ruth Dvorak nee Oberg; loving father of David (Lois) Dvorak, Ruth (Thomas) Marshall, Elisabeth Dvorak-Hervas and the late Peter Dvorak; cherished son of the late Stanley and the late Alice Dvorak; dear brother of the late Carol (George) Henriksen; proud grandfather of 10; great grandfather of 2; fond uncle of 24. ??
Stanley Dvorak loved his God, his family, and the wonder of the created world. With a BS in Biology from Wheaton College and following a tour in the Army during the Korean Conflict, he became one of the first volunteers at the Field Museum of Natural History. He was fascinated by marine life and for over 50 years continued to be a faithful, knowledgeable participant in the Invertebrates Department.
Stan was an accomplished pianist and trombone player. From congregational hymns and choir music to contemporary worship band, he passionately accompanied praise and worship to his God for over 60 years.??Through 65 years of marriage, Stan and Anita lived lives of service to God and compassion for others. Stan's children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews all enjoyed outdoor adventures with him and caught his love of nature and wandering off the beaten path. He truly loved to learn, laugh, and enjoyed people of all kinds.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cornerstone Community Church, 9008 Fairview Ave, Brookfield IL on Saturday September 7 at 1:00pm. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood IL on Monday September 9 at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019