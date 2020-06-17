Stanley Joseph Hickory, Jr., 88, of Lake Bluff, IL., died of natural causes May 28, 2020. Born in October, 1931 in Evanston, IL., to Stanley Joseph Hickory and Emma (Berndt) Hickory Burke. Served as a United States Air Force pilot, graduate of Northwestern University and life member of the Lake Bluff American Legion. He is survived by his former wife and forever friend Arlene Hickory, children Stanley (Amber), Jenny (Gregory Kerrigan), Amy (Jonathan Gerbie), 9 grandchildren, and sister Emma Carnett. Visitation will be held Friday, June 19th, 9 to 10 a.m. at Seguin & Symonds Funeral Home, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood, IL. Interment will be private at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Puppies Behind Bars at puppiesbehindbars.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.