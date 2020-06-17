Stanley Joseph Hickory
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Joseph Hickory, Jr., 88, of Lake Bluff, IL., died of natural causes May 28, 2020. Born in October, 1931 in Evanston, IL., to Stanley Joseph Hickory and Emma (Berndt) Hickory Burke. Served as a United States Air Force pilot, graduate of Northwestern University and life member of the Lake Bluff American Legion. He is survived by his former wife and forever friend Arlene Hickory, children Stanley (Amber), Jenny (Gregory Kerrigan), Amy (Jonathan Gerbie), 9 grandchildren, and sister Emma Carnett. Visitation will be held Friday, June 19th, 9 to 10 a.m. at Seguin & Symonds Funeral Home, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood, IL. Interment will be private at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Puppies Behind Bars at puppiesbehindbars.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved