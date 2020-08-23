Born in Chicago, Butch and his family are lifetime residents of the City they love. He died peacefully surrounded by those who love him. Butch graduated from Lakeview High School and ran a general contracting business (AC General Contractors) for over 30 years. He loved 16" softball, basketball, fishing, Leo, listening to and playing music, working with his hands, and spending time with his friends and family. Butch was an expert baker and made countless birthday and wedding cakes. No one could top his chocolate chip cookies. Butch is survived by his wife Polly (Wolf); his children Emma, Alex, and Charlie; Alex the Girl and his grandchildren, Lincoln, Lou, and Rizzo; his sister Debbie and her partner Byron Browne; his nieces Brie Edwards and her wife Stephanie Maly, Aria Edwards and her son Kingston; and his dear friends Abby Wagner, Phil Weber, Mary Gabriel, Jack and Kim Linder, Ty and Lynn Bauler, Champ Barnes, Dafton Wilson, Matt, Brie, Riley, Piper, and Sadie Eging, and countless others. For anyone wishing to contribute, we will be setting up a foundation in Butch's name that will receive donations for a scholarship fund.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.