1/
Stanley Kosyla Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Chicago, Butch and his family are lifetime residents of the City they love. He died peacefully surrounded by those who love him. Butch graduated from Lakeview High School and ran a general contracting business (AC General Contractors) for over 30 years. He loved 16" softball, basketball, fishing, Leo, listening to and playing music, working with his hands, and spending time with his friends and family. Butch was an expert baker and made countless birthday and wedding cakes. No one could top his chocolate chip cookies. Butch is survived by his wife Polly (Wolf); his children Emma, Alex, and Charlie; Alex the Girl and his grandchildren, Lincoln, Lou, and Rizzo; his sister Debbie and her partner Byron Browne; his nieces Brie Edwards and her wife Stephanie Maly, Aria Edwards and her son Kingston; and his dear friends Abby Wagner, Phil Weber, Mary Gabriel, Jack and Kim Linder, Ty and Lynn Bauler, Champ Barnes, Dafton Wilson, Matt, Brie, Riley, Piper, and Sadie Eging, and countless others. For anyone wishing to contribute, we will be setting up a foundation in Butch's name that will receive donations for a scholarship fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 22, 2020
Polly and Family,
We were so saddened to hear of Stan's passing.
20 years as neighbors, the many times he pushed my car out of the snow in the alley, he was so excited when he bought the snow blower! As I mowed the lawn, we goofed around, as he asked me " do my lawn next lol!." What a great, kind hearted man.
Wishing you strength and peace during this hard time.

Big Hugs and Luv
The Tisdale-Dollah's
Kandi, Dan, Nathan and Claudia
Candace Tisdale
Friend
August 22, 2020
Polly and Family,
We were so saddened to hear of Stan's passing.
20 years as neighbors, the many times he pushed my car out of the snow in the alley, he was so excited when he bought the snow blower! As I mowed the lawn, we goofed around, as he asked me " do my lawn next lol!." What a great, kind hearted man.
Wishing you strength and peace during this hard time.

Big Hugs and Luv
The Tisdale-Dollah's
Kandi, Dan, Nathan and Claudia
Kandace Tisdale
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
Butch will be missed dearly by his immediate family (who he is also survived by) of Brothers and Sister. Michael Kosyla, Delmar Kosyla, Shayne Kosyla, Zach Kosyla, Steve Kosyla, Liz Kosyla

His Nieces and Nephews
Madison and Logan Kosyla, Shea Kosyla, Chandler Kosyla, Evan Kosyla,
Samantha Kosyla, Matthew Meyers and Isabel McCall, Henry Kosyla



Wish you could be here to see our family grow. You are in a better place now!

With Love
Your Family
The Kosyla Family.
zach kosyla
Brother
August 20, 2020
We are deeply saddened for your loss. We hope and pray for your entire family as you go through this heartbreaking time. He will be greatly missed.
Mark Jullie and Rob Kracik
Friend
August 20, 2020
Butch, I love you brother! Thank for being my (big brother) friend! I'll cherish all the fun we had playing Basketball (remember I taught you how to play over at South Blvd and Asbury), Softball, coaching Alex and his classmates or just seeing you and the family and talking and laughing. I am glad that you are no longer in pain but I hate that you had to leave us for that to happen. I take comfort in knowing that I told you that I loved you and appreciated you and Polly visiting me when I was sick. That meant so much to me. This world just lost a wonderful person and its left with a big ole hole in it. To Polly and the family, my heart aches for you all I know how much all of you loved each other. I guess that what makes me the saddest. I hate that you all have to say good-bye to him. I believe he lives on in all of our hearts. My prayers have never left you!

Love forever,

Champ
Cassius Barnes
Friend
August 20, 2020
Dear Polly,

I am so sorry for your loss, we are praying for you and your family during this very difficult time. May God shine ever lasting light upon him.
Jose & Olgamaria Perez
Friend
August 20, 2020
Polly,
We are sorry to hear about Butch’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tom & Gretchen Monticello
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved