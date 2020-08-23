Butch, I love you brother! Thank for being my (big brother) friend! I'll cherish all the fun we had playing Basketball (remember I taught you how to play over at South Blvd and Asbury), Softball, coaching Alex and his classmates or just seeing you and the family and talking and laughing. I am glad that you are no longer in pain but I hate that you had to leave us for that to happen. I take comfort in knowing that I told you that I loved you and appreciated you and Polly visiting me when I was sick. That meant so much to me. This world just lost a wonderful person and its left with a big ole hole in it. To Polly and the family, my heart aches for you all I know how much all of you loved each other. I guess that what makes me the saddest. I hate that you all have to say good-bye to him. I believe he lives on in all of our hearts. My prayers have never left you!



Love forever,



Champ

Cassius Barnes

Friend