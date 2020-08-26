1/1
Stanley Koziol Jr.
Stanley Koziol Jr. 77, lost his long battle with lung cancer. Survived by his two sons Gregory (Kerry) and Arthur (Amy) Koziol. Loving grandfather of Kiley, Milo and Fern. Dear brother of Jeanette (the late Stanley) Mach, Ann (Jan) Grzembski and his departed brothers Thaddeus and Edward Koziol. Uncle of many nieces, nephews and loving friend to many. Arrangements Private by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton. Please Omit Flowers. For info www.williams-kampp.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
