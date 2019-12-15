Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Evergreen Park, IL
Stanley L. Fazy Obituary
Stanley L. Fazy, Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Betty nee Birk for 69 wonderful years. Loving father of John (Nancy) Fazy, Marianne Frank & the late Thomas Fazy. Cherished grandfather of John, Jenifer, Jaclyn, Sara, Larry, Kristina, Michael, Kevin, Thomas, Elizabeth, Tiffany & Thomas. Proud great grandfather of many. Dear uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Queen of Martyrs Church, Evergreen Park, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
