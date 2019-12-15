|
|
Stanley L. Fazy, Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Betty nee Birk for 69 wonderful years. Loving father of John (Nancy) Fazy, Marianne Frank & the late Thomas Fazy. Cherished grandfather of John, Jenifer, Jaclyn, Sara, Larry, Kristina, Michael, Kevin, Thomas, Elizabeth, Tiffany & Thomas. Proud great grandfather of many. Dear uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Queen of Martyrs Church, Evergreen Park, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019