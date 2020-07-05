Stanley L. Shields, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 29, 2020. He is survived by his lively wife of 62 years, Maureen Mahoney Shields and their witty children: Erin Shields (David Keene), Sean Shields and Mara Mackey – all of whom kept him laughing until the end. He delighted in his "favorite" grandchildren: James, Shannon and Thomas Keene, and enjoyed rapport with fun-loving honorary family member, Mike Farn. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Harlow Shields and sister, Elaine Shields of Spring Green, Wisconsin. Fun-loving brother-in-law to the late Jim (Hedy) Mahoney, the late Mike (Tippy) Mahoney, Ann (Jack) Potter, and Bernie (Bobbi) Rhinerson, and many awesome nieces and nephews. Stan was raised in Spring Green, Wisconsin, served in the Armed Forces (1952-54), and earned his bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. He and Maureen moved to Chicago when he began his career as an inspector with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 1966, Stan was chosen to embark on specialized criminology training at the University of California Berkley, with 49 other men from across the country. These chosen few became the first special agents for the FDA's new agency, Bureau of Drug Abuse Control, which merged with various other agencies to become the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). In his letter of training completion, the director stated, "You have a very important mission to perform for your Government. Perform it well." Stan took this to heart and performed well for 30 years as special agent with the DEA by the time he retired. Stan and Maureen raised their children in their "starter" home in the Beverly neighborhood, where they resided for nearly 60 years. They moved to Peace Village in Palos Park, when the stairs of an old house became too much. Stan loved the scenic view of the pond and relished the calming effect of nature at their new place. He spent many hours observing the daily rituals of a Great Blue Heron, who he fondly dubbed "Ibidy." His favorite medicinal compound was a nip of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey here and there. Everyone said how handsome he was, but he would have said that had no place in an obituary. We felt otherwise. Those closest to Stan would describe him as an intelligent, clever man, known for his humor, stories, stability and unconditional love. On his best days, he was rather charming. He will be greatly missed! Family service to be held privately.





