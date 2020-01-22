|
|
Stanley M. Ruminski, "Stan", Army Veteran, original senior member of the Waste Management, Inc. Executive Team. Loving husband of Patricia Ruminski, nee Radek. Beloved father of Monica (Jim) Peffer, Ken Ruminski, Gene (Marguerite) Ruminski, and Sharon (Joe) Tiffany. Cherished grandfather of Gary, Danny, Maggie, James and Eddie. Uncle of many nieces and nephews and friend to many. Preceded in death by his siblings Ed, Irene, and Bill. Funeral 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to St. Isaac Jogues Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020