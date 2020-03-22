|
Stanley P. Jacobs 63 years old died 3-18-20. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen nee Nelson. Son of the late Florence Brindell and the late Harold Jacobs. Loving brother of Jeff (Ellen) Jacobs and Steve (Amy) Jacobs. Step Brother of Kathy (Will) Brindell, the late Susie(the late Tim) Lytsell and the late Debbie Buckelew. Dear uncle of Matthew (Jori) Jacobs, Jessica (Noah) Manion, Dan and Quinn Jacobs and great-uncle of Jackson and Samara Jacobs and Henry Manion. Private graveside service with a public memorial service to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020