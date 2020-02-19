Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 N Caldwell Ave
Niles, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 N Caldwell Ave
Niles, IL
View Map

Stanley Panagiotaros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Panagiotaros Obituary
Stanley Peters, Panagiotaros, 84, of Lake Forest. Beloved husband of Toula Peters, nee Alexandropoulos. Adored father of Peter (Lana) Panagiotaros and the late Kristina (Frank) Werner. Loving Papou of Stelios, Peter, Kristina Panagiotaros and John Werner. Dear great-grandfather of Charlotte. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 20th, 9:45 AM, St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N Caldwell Ave, Niles, IL 60714, until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's name may be made to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333, https://cjdfoundation.org/donate. Funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now