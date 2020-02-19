|
|
Stanley Peters, Panagiotaros, 84, of Lake Forest. Beloved husband of Toula Peters, nee Alexandropoulos. Adored father of Peter (Lana) Panagiotaros and the late Kristina (Frank) Werner. Loving Papou of Stelios, Peter, Kristina Panagiotaros and John Werner. Dear great-grandfather of Charlotte. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 20th, 9:45 AM, St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N Caldwell Ave, Niles, IL 60714, until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley's name may be made to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333, https://cjdfoundation.org/donate. Funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020