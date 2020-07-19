Stanley (Steve, Stasys) Paulauskas, 78, beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend, passed away peacefully July 12, 2020-the playful twinkle in his sparkling blue eyes there until the end. Stanley was born Aug. 9, 1941 in Telsiai, Lithuania, and moved with his family to Chicago in 1955, stopping in Germany (1944), Belgium (1947) and Canada (1951). He grew up in Cicero, graduating from St. Anthony's Grammar School in 1956 and Morton East High School in 1960. Equal parts street smart and book smart, Stanley was an active member of Boy Scouts Troop 339 from 1955 to 1962, serving as assistant Scoutmaster. He proudly became a U.S. citizen on June 20, 1960. Fluent in English, French and Lithuanian, his love of language and travel translated into enlisting in the Army, serving in the intelligence division during the Vietnam War and earning the distinctions of National Defense Service Medal, Army Accomodation Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Rifle Sharpshooter. He was honorably discharged in 1971 and joined the Reserves. After attending Morton Junior College and the University of Louvain in Belgium, he graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.A. in September 1972. He was a Chicago Public Schools middle school teacher and an inspector for the U.S. Department of Labor. He remained connected to his birth country and was very involved with Chicago's Lithuanian community. He was a decade-long volunteer at the Hines Veterans Administration Hospital, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6869 and a lifetime member of the Old Glory Lodge 540. He collected friends wherever he went. An avid traveler and reader, he could always be counted on for an interesting discussion and a quick wit. He is survived by his wife, Stase Milinacivience Paulauskas; his children, Cynthia (Cindy) Paulauskas and Theresa (Terri) Lydon; his grandchildren, John and Kathleen (Annie) Lydon; and his granddogs, Gobi and Orca. He is reunited in heaven with his father, Steponas (Stepas); his mother, Stanislava (Stase); and his brother, Kestutis (Casey). There will be a small private ceremony at Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to the Anti-Cruelty Society.