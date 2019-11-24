Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanley Prelutsky, Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Florence, for over 60 years. Loving brother of Lorraine Lubov. Dear uncle of Vicki Gerson, Mike (Shelly) Kominsky, Larry (Perri) Kominsky, Robert Kominsky, Gail (Gary) Nemoy, Phil Lubov, Gary Lubov, and the late Lois Kulinsky. Devoted great-uncle and great-great-uncle of many. Thank you to his loving care-giver, Rosemary Epting. Service Monday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Associations, www.diabetes.org, and , . Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
