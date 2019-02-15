|
|
Stanley R. Natonek, age 92, born into eternal life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.Stanley is survived by his children, Louise Natonek and Stan (Kim) Natonek; grandchildren, Courtney, Stanley and Lance Natonek; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved grand-dog, Wrigley.A celebration of Stanley's life will begin on Monday, February 18, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:45 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Stanley R. Natonek at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019