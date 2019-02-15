Home

Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Crest Hill, IL
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Risen Lord Cemetery
Oswego, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Stanley Natonek
Stanley R. Natonek


Stanley R. Natonek
Stanley R. Natonek Obituary
Stanley R. Natonek, age 92, born into eternal life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.Stanley is survived by his children, Louise Natonek and Stan (Kim) Natonek; grandchildren, Courtney, Stanley and Lance Natonek; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved grand-dog, Wrigley.A celebration of Stanley's life will begin on Monday, February 18, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:45 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Stanley R. Natonek at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
