Stanley R. Schmidt, 87, of Roselle, was born December 3, 1931 to Stanley F. and Martha (nee Ochocki), and died November 22, 2019. Stan was the beloved husband of Joan (nee Smyrski) for 60 years; loving father of Annette (Thomas) Yassen, Richard (Karen) Schmidt, Michael (Diane) Schmidt; proud grandfather of Madelyn (Jason) Batey, Suzanne Yassen, Marjorie (Austin) Peck, Henry, Heidi, Keira and Kailyn Schmidt. Stan was a U.S. Navy veteran. Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 3:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Road (1/2 mile south of Irving Park Road) Roselle. Funeral Wednesday 9:15am, to St. Walter Church Mass 10:00am. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery - Armstrong Creek, WI. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Walter Catholic School 201 W Maple Ave, Roselle, IL 60172 would be appreciated. For information (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019