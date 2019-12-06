|
|
Stanley Richard Dabrowski, 81, of Chicago, died peacefully at home on December 3rd. Stan was born in Muskegon, Michigan on September 15, 1938, to Paul and Julia (Sepura) Dabrowski. In 1956,he moved to Chicago to attend the School of the Art Institute. Upon his graduation in 1960, Stan began interior design work with the Carson Pirie Scott Company. He married his wife, Kay, on May 6, 1961 and they spent 58 years together raising five children and welcoming 15 grandchildren.
From 1962 - 1964, Stan served his country in the US Army as a clarinetist in the Brooklyn Army band. After the Army, Stan returned to Chicago and took an interior designer/space planner position with the furniture company Herman Miller. In 1971, he and a colleague established SD Consultants. This partnership allowed Stan to combine teaching with freelance design work. Then, in 1981, he formed his own interior design company, Dabrowski and Associates. Projects included space planning and tenant development work in properties across the city on streets such as Michigan Avenue, State Street and Wacker Drive.
In addition to his work in the interior design and space-planning field, Stan spent over fifty years teaching interior design and space planning courses at a number of Chicago colleges. He taught and held the Department Chair position at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. Additionally, he was on the faculty of Columbia College, International Arts, Design and Technology, and Harrington College of Design. He was fortunate to have a career that he loved and to share this passion with his many students.
A proud grandfather, Stan found joy in attending his grandchildren's' many sports, concerts, performances, and recitals.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay. His children Richard (Mary) Dabrowski, Susan (Tom) Brewer, John (Stephanie) Dabrowski, Joan Dabrowski (Stephen Billhardt), Joseph (Allison Mooney) Dabrowski. His grandchildren John, Emily, Matthew and David Dabrowski, Megan, Jack, William and Sarah Brewer, Sam, Kate, and Elisa Dabrowski, Lindy and Collins Billhardt, Tallulah and Imogene Dabrowski. His brother Edward (Sue) Dabrowski and his sister Helen (Steve) Morse. His sisters-in-law Mary Pike and Pat Stohlmann and many nieces and nephews and good friends.
More information about Stan can be found here – www.steuerlefh.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
Greater Chicago Food Depository PO Box 74008557 Chicago, IL 60674-8557.
Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave. Villa Park, IL. Funeral Monday, December 9, 2019 beginning at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60661. Friends and family may visit from 9am until the liturgy begins at 10am. Interment Private. For additional information please call 630-832-4161.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019