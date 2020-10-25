Stanley Szuberla died peacefully at home October 21, 2020, from Chronic Congestive Heart Failure. Born in Rzeszowice, Poland on April 17,1932. He was a Siberian survivor. Son of his predeceased parents Joseph and Marianna (nee Walat) Szuberla and the brother to his predeceased siblings. Stanley is survived by his beloved wife Christina (nee Jamieson) of sixty-four years and by his devoted children: daughter Lisa Maria (Paul) Dinning and son Joseph Szuberla; loving grandchildren Kathrine and Ian Dinning and Eligia and Stanley Szuberla. Due to the pandemic, a private family memorial service was held on Friday. May he Rest In Peace.





