Stanley V. Bozek, age 89, Army Korean War Veteran, Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Crispo). Loving brother of Maryann (Edmund) Czuma, the late Sr. Mary Viola, Jean (the late Andy) Jorasz, Helen (the late Edward) Szymanski, Jessie (the late Ted) Pasky, Joe, Edwin (the late Eleonore) and Casimir (Beverly) Bozek. Devoted son of the late John and Stefania. Brother-in-law of Tony Crispo. Fond godfather, also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 9am until time of Mass 10:30am at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 16043 S. Bell Road, Homer Glen.Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Retired 39-year employee of Motorola. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019