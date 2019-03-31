Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Stanley Bozek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Bozek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley V. Bozek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley V. Bozek Obituary
Stanley V. Bozek, age 89, Army Korean War Veteran, Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Crispo). Loving brother of Maryann (Edmund) Czuma, the late Sr. Mary Viola, Jean (the late Andy) Jorasz, Helen (the late Edward) Szymanski, Jessie (the late Ted) Pasky, Joe, Edwin (the late Eleonore) and Casimir (Beverly) Bozek. Devoted son of the late John and Stefania. Brother-in-law of Tony Crispo. Fond godfather, also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 9am until time of Mass 10:30am at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 16043 S. Bell Road, Homer Glen.Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Retired 39-year employee of Motorola. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now