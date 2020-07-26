Stanley V. Mucha, born December 3, 1931, peacefully passed into eternal life on July 14, 2020 in Surprise, AZ. Devoted husband of Maryann Mucha (nee Vojtesak), loving son of Sophie (Skopek) and Vincent Mucha. Caring father of Kathleen (Mark Renfree), Donna Mucha Betsanes (Lee Morris, Jr.), and Greg (Pamela Strum). Fun-loving Grandpa to Michael and Elizabeth Betsanes, Matthew Renfree (Angela Baumgartner), and Jordan, Alec and Nathan Mucha. Beloved brother of Edward Mucha and Sr. Carol Ann Mucha, RSM.
Stan enjoyed a life-long career in the Graphic Arts industry. He was a man of principle, a proud Korean War Navy veteran, a spirited volunteer, golfer, and Bingo player, forever comfortable in his role as patriarch and life of the party. Stan's family and friends have been touched by his joy for life, and he will live on in all of us.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and location. If you wish to send a memorial donation, please send to Honor Flight Chicago at honorflightchicago.org
.