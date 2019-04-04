Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church
Loving father of Mark (Karen) Iwanowski; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, the late John and Francis Iwanowski, and his siblings, the late John (Helen) Iwanowski, Bruno (Alice) Iwanowski, Chester (Ruby) Iwanowski, and Richard (Anne) Iwanowski. Stanley was a WWII United States Army veteran. He was a resident of Garfield Ridge for 60 years. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6th, at 8:30am from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church for funeral mass at 9:00am. Interment St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. For more information, please call 773-586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com
