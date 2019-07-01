|
Stanley W. "Oaks" Kryk, age 89, of Crown Point, Indiana, formerly of Chicago's Gage Park community. U.S. veteran of Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Ciston). Devoted father of Karen (Mike) Yore and Scott (Rosemary). Loving grandfather of Andy, Steve, Dana and Renee. Dearest friend of Mary E. Bocinsky. Thirty six years of service with GATX Terminals-Argo, Illinois. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday, 10:30 AM service at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974-4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 1 to July 2, 2019