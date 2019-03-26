Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Stanley Walter Kurek, Jr., 73. Beloved father of Nicholas Kurek and Samantha Scirenco. Longtime partner of Maureen Strokosch. Friend to many. Stanley was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a devoted Catholic. Funeral services Thursday, March 28, 9:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St. Theresa Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment Private Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Visitation Wednesday 3 PM to 8 PM. Info 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
