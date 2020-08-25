1/
Stanley W. Lyskanowski
Stanley W. Lyskanowski, 95, of Chicago, IL, born in Warsaw, Poland, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, met his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Josephine of 58 years, children Lidia and Arthur, grandchildren Sofia, Katrina and Adam, nephews, nieces and cousins in Poland.

A survivor of Auschwitz concentration camp and an engineer by profession, he was devoted to his family and an active member of his church choir and the Polish American Engineers Association for many years.

A celebration of life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Polish Museum of America in Chicago.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Kolbus-John V. May
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
August 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Stanley's family. He was a kind and gentle man. It was an honor to have met him. God bless you.
Ellen Dolan
August 26, 2020
Dear Josephine, and family

Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. ... Stanley will surely be missed.

He always had my back/support during our times together at the Polish American Congress Illinois Division

My deepest sympathies
Mary Sendra Anselmo




Mary Sendra Anselmo
Friend
August 25, 2020
Thank you for being a wonderful next door neighbor for six decades! Enjoyed listening to your piano playing during the warmer months with the windows opened. Glad you enjoyed the chocolate donuts during the morning coffees on our block party days!
Carol Czarnecki
Neighbor
