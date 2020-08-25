Stanley W. Lyskanowski, 95, of Chicago, IL, born in Warsaw, Poland, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, met his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Josephine of 58 years, children Lidia and Arthur, grandchildren Sofia, Katrina and Adam, nephews, nieces and cousins in Poland.



A survivor of Auschwitz concentration camp and an engineer by profession, he was devoted to his family and an active member of his church choir and the Polish American Engineers Association for many years.



A celebration of life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Polish Museum of America in Chicago.





