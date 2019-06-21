|
Stanley Waclaw Piecko, 94, of Elgin died June 18, 2019. Stanley was the beloved husband of the late Rosemary; loving father of Jean (Coleman) Woodhouse, Michael (Julie Grenlin), Edward (Tamy Burmeister), Susan (Michael Warren) Piecko Bolanos, Jennifer (Frank) Anaya and Andrew (Donna McGill) Piecko; proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; cherished brother of Stella Piecko and Harriet (the late Stanley) Jaskold. Stanley owned Alloyweld Inspection in Bensenville and had been in business for over 50 years. He had a beautiful life, and faithful employees. Stanley was a proud US Air Force veteran. Visitation Monday, June 24, 3:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Tuesday 9:15am to St. John the Evangelist Church Mass 10:00a.m.. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park. For information (630)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 21 to June 23, 2019