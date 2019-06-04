|
|
Stanley Warshauer, 92: loving husband of Janet nee Belofsky; cherished father of Linda (Earl) Secore, Steven (Ronna) Warshauer and Nanci (Rick) Kahn; adored grandfather of Jason (Naomi), Jordan, Josh (Jen), Julie (Barry), Matthew and Shelby (Brian); proud great-grandfather of 9; dear brother of the late Morton; Private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to GI Research Foundation, www.giresearchfoundation.org. For shiva information and to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019